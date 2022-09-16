Prince William cancels trip to New York following the Queen’s death

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince of Wales has cancelled his upcoming trip to New York City in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Prince William was scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on 21 September. However, because the event falls on the extended period of mourning that will occur seven days after the Queen’s funeral on 19 September, the royal no longer plans to attend. The summit will still go on in Prince William’s absence, according to People.

The 40-year-old royal was set to address guests at the event, including finalists and winners of The Earthshot Prize. This year’s event, hosted by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, invites people from across the globe to come up with innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Prince William and Sir David Attenbourough launched the Earthshot Prize in 2021 under the leadership of the Royal Foundation, which awards five $1m prizes to winners. The inaugural ceremony was held in London in October 2021, which the Prince and Princess of Wales attended together.

Buckingham Palace announced that a royal mourning period will be observed by members of the royal family and royal household staff for seven days after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, with the period of mourning set to end on 26 September.

“Following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, it is His Majesty the King’s wish that a period of royal mourning be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral,” the palace said.

This extended period of mourning follows the 10 days of national mourning that began the day after the Queen’s death on Thursday 8 September. In addition, the Queen’s funeral date will also be a bank holiday as it will be a Day of National Mourning.

In a statement, the government said: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday. This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.”

“This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

“The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.”

The Queen’s funeral on 19 September will be held at Westminster Abbey beginning at 11am, followed by a national two-minute silence held at midday.