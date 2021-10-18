Hollywood stars arrived in recycled outfits as they joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first awards ceremony for William’s environmental prize.

The Duke of Cambridge vowed to “find the solutions to repair our planet” as the first ever winners of the Earthshot Prize were announced at an awards ceremony attended by Dame Emma Thompson and Liverpool FC striker Mo Salah.

Prince William was joined on stage by Kate Middleton as he urged young people not to “give up hope” and to “keep demanding change” to tackle the climate crisis.