Prince William reveals he can’t handle overly spicy food or he’ll ‘start sweating’

Prince William can’t take the heat.

On Tuesday 10 October, both William and his wife Kate Middleton appeared on Going Home with Vick and Jordan on Radio 1, where they were asked what they were planning to have for dinner that night after arriving back home in Windsor.

The two of them seemed unsure on who would be the one to do the cooking. “Are you cooking?” Kate asked William.

William responded that they would likely be eating curry that night, which is a dish that Kate normally makes. “So you’re looking to me?” she jokingly clarified while they were talking to the radio host.

The Prince of Wales explained that the final decision on what they would eat for dinner would be based on when exactly they would get home. “Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that,” Kate said.

The hosts were then curious how the royal couple preferred to eat their curries: spicy or mild?

In response, William and Kate revealed the differences in their food preferences. “I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive,” William said. However, Kate prefers hers to be spicy. “Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end,” she said, explaining that she needs to make her curry more spicy after serving her husband.

Kate and William were also a part of a mental health forum on Tuesday with BBC Radio 1 and a charity called The Mix in honour of World Mental Health Day. During the forum, the pair participated in various workshops that focused on processing emotions.

At one point, the Prince of Wales was asked what techniques he uses when he’s struggling with his mental health.

“For me, just general maintenance, general mental well-being,” he said. When naming specific activities, he listed walking, getting fresh air, and taking time away from screens.

He continued: “Having a laugh. Humour for me is a big deal — I love to laugh. You’ve got to look at the lighter things in life sometimes to feel good.”

For the member of the royal family, this also includes spending time with his loved ones.

Part of the forum also included a speech from the Princess of Wales, in which she praised people’s ability to be as open as they are about their mental health.

“Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before,” Kate said in her speech. “This is a major step forward. William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud.”

William and Kate were not the only members of the royal family that participated in World Mental Health Day. Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, also marked the holiday by hosting a mental health summit in New York City.