This is Princess Beatrice’s newborn daughter’s official title

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s newborn daughter will have an official title, passed on by her father’s family.

The royal baby, who was born on Saturday, will be given the Italian title of Nobile Donna, which translates to Noble Woman.

Edoardo, whose official title is Count, is from a family that was part of the Italian nobility before the country became a republic in 1946.

His family retains the titles, but does not use them in everyday life. As titles are passed down from the father’s side of the family, the couple’s baby – whose name has not been revealed – will inherit one.

In contrast, Beatrice’s nephew, her sister Princess Eugenie’s son August. does not have a title because his father, Jack Brooksbank, does not carry one.

Beatrice and Edoardo wed on 17 July 2020 in a secret ceremony in Windsor, less than a year after they first announced their engagement.

Their marriage meant that Beatrice, who is the Duke of York’s eldest daughter, inherited the title of Countess and Nobile Donna from her husband’s side of the family.

Edoardo’s father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, told the Mail Online in 2019: “Edoardo is the only male descendant taking the family into the next generation.

“He is a count. His wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts of nobile donna.”

Buckingham Palace announced the birth of the royal baby on Monday afternoon and said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”