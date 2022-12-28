Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dara Huang, the mother of Princess Beatrice’s stepson Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, has reportedly said she is “glad” her son goes to school in the UK instead of the US.

The architect, who shares six-year-old Christopher with Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, apparently revealed her fears that her son would become a victim of a school shooting if he were to be educated in the US, where she lives.

According to reports, Huang took to social media to reflect on the dangers faced by American children going to school there due to the frequency of school shootings.

She wrote: “I’m glad my son doesn’t go to school in the USA. I can sleep at night knowing he won’t die at his desk tomorrow morning.”

According to Education Week, which has a “school shooting tracker”, there have been 50 such incidents in the US this year. The most recent occurred on 16 December, when two students were killed and two more injured in a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School in Chicago.

The Mail Online reports that the entrepreneur added in her post: “Not to get all political here, but I went to a sports store in the US to buy tennis shoes today and couldn’t help but notice this huge gun section – post-Xmas sale.

“So I walked up to the man and said, ‘What do I need to buy a gun home? Do I need a licence?’ And he said, ‘No, you can buy one right now and either take it in two days or take a US$50 two-hour ‘conceal and carry course’ and bring it home right now’.

“And I said, ‘OK, so no licence needed, medical records, history of felony?’ And he said, ‘Nope. You can keep it in your car or home, as you see fit’.”

She continued: “Literally anybody can buy the most dangerous weapon known to man.”

It comes after Christopher was seen attending the royal family’s traditional Christmas walkabout in Sandringham over the weekend for the first time.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi, who wed in 2020, walked with the young boy to the Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene on Sunday (25 December). Their baby daughter, Sienna, was absent.

Other members of the royal family who attended the service included the King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Beatrice’s father, the Duke of York, made a surprise appearance in front of the crowds on Sunday. Her sister, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were also there.

Huang and Mapelli Mozzi were previously engaged for three-and-a-half years until 2018. According to her LinkedIn page, her family home is in Florida, but she also owns several properties in London and Hong Kong.