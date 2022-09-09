Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has called Queen Elizabeth II a “rock” in a touching tribute posted to social media after the monarch’s death.

The property developer shared a series of photographs throughout the Queen’s life to his Instagram on Friday, and marked the post with a heartwarming caption.

“Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours. What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” he wrote.

“Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer,” Mozzi added. “Rest is [sic] Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted”.

Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie have yet to make a public statement about the death of their grandmother, the Queen. Meanwhile, their mother Sarah, Duchess of York has said the Queen was “the most incredible mother-in-law and friend” and that she would miss her “more than words can express”.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen,” she tweeted. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.”

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.

“I will miss her more than words can express.”

Ferguson was married to the Queen’s second eldest son, Prince Andrew, from 1986 until their split in 1992.

Mozzi, 38, and Princess Beatrice, 34, were married in July 2020 after being engaged for less than a year. The secret ceremony took place at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were also in attendance.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Elizabeth, on September 2021. Mozzi is also a father to six-year-old son Christopher Woolf, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

On Thursday 8 September, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had passed away aged 96, after 70 years on the throne. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen’s eldest son Charles has been named King Charles III, while his wife, Camilla, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, will use the title Queen Consort.