Princess Beatrice wears mother Sarah Ferguson’s tiara to Jordan royal wedding

Princess Beatrice attended a royal wedding in Jordan on Thursday in a special hair accessory that belongs to her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended the wedding of King Abdullah’s eldest son Crown Prince Al Hussein and Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif on 1 June. The nuptials took place at Zahran Palace, and were followed by a banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace.

While greeting the newlyweeds at the banquet hall, many European and British royals walked in with glamorous outfits, including Beatrice. For the occasions, she wore a long-sleeved, pink, satin gown, with gold jewels on the front of it, while her husband wore a black tuxedo and white bowtie.

Beatrice also completed her outfit with a sparkling, headpiece, a diamond tiara, which has a special connection to her family. More specifically, her mother first wore this tiara back in 1986, during her own royal wedding to Prince Andrew. Prior to her divorce from the Duke of York in 1996, Ferguson went on to wear this tiara at many royal occasions.

Following the split, the Duchess of York had the opportunity to keep this tiara, which she received as a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Phillip. According to royal jewellery expert site The Court Jeweller, the diamond headpiece was a custom creation for Ferugon to wear on her wedding day.

“Unlike most of the tiaras worn at British royal weddings, this piece was completely new. It was purchased for Sarah by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip from Garrard,” the site explained.

Beatrice’s appearance at the royal wedding on Thursday marks her first time wearing the York tiara, as well as her second time wearing a crown in public. During her wedding in July 2020, she first wore the Queen Mary Diamond Fringe tiara, which she borrowed from the Queen. There was also an even bigger meaning behind the tiara, as the Queen wore itself on her own wedding to Prince Phillip in 1947.

Before the banquet on Thursday, Beatrice and her spouse, also known as Edo, attended the Crown Prince and Princess’ wedding ceremony in Jordan. For the occasion, Beatrice wore a light blue maxi dress, while Edo opted for a matching blue tie and navy suit.

(ROYAL HASHEMITE COURT / YouTube)

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales also made a surprise appearance at the wedding, as their arrival was confirmed by Jordanian state media only a few hours before the nuptials. The pair also made headlines after the ceremony, when William softly said “chop chop” and “keep going” to his wife, seemingly encouraging her to wrap up her conversation with Prince Rajwa. In addition, he was also pictured in deep conversation with Ivanka Trump after the wedding, while Kate could be seen walking ahead of them.

Along with the two British couples, first lady Jill Biden, her daughter, Ashley Biden, and US climate envoy John Kerry were at the royal wedding on 1 June. Many European royals who were at King Charles III’s coronation last month also attended the nuptials, including King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.