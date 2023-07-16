Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have enjoyed an animated afternoon at the tennis as they enjoyed the Wimbledon men’s final.

The royal siblings were joined by their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to watch Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz battle it out for a win.

Eight-year-old Charlotte donned a pair of bright pink sunglasses as the family reacted to the nail biting final.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte reacted keenly to the men’s final (Getty)

George, nine, also joined in the fun and buried his head in his hands at stages as the players battled to secure points.

His sister at times crossed her fingers and yelled in hope her preferred player would come out on top.

Earlier, the princess chatted to fellow eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar, who performed the coin toss ahead of the match.

Carlos Alcaraz eventaully defeated Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon men’s final, denying the Serbian a fifth consecutive title.

The royals are all keen tennis fans (PA)

The 20-year-old Spaniard’s win marks the end of a two-decade long streak at the All England Club.

Alcaraz is the first player outside of the sport’s ‘big four’ of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title since 2002.

Britain Royals Wimbledon (PA Wire)

The appearance was Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon debut while her brother first attended the tournament last year.

Film stars Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig were among those watching from the stands as Novak Djokovic attempted to defend his Wimbledon title against Carlos Alcaraz.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman shared a picture of himself suited and booted at the event, in a bid to support Djokovic alongside his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and Djokovic’s wife Jelena.

The Wolverine star captioned it: “Beyond excited to be at wimbledon to support djokernole!!! Let’s goooooo!”

Carlos Alcaraz received the trophy from the Princess of Wales (AFP via Getty Images)

Music stars also dominated the event, with British rapper Stormzy spotted in the crowd, as well as US singers Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande, who was sporting long blonde locks, sat next to Spider-Man film star Andrew Garfield and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey.

Princess Kate was at the tournament for her role as patron of the All England Club, a patronage she inherited from the late Queen.