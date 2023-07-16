Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of tennis fans are flocking to Wimbledon today for the last day of the tournament and the men’s final.

Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final as the world’s two best players go head to head for the title on Centre Court.

Djokovic is attempting to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon crown, which would move the Serbian level with Roger Federer on a men’s record eight singles titles.

On Saturday (15 July), Marketa Vondrousova triumphed over a heartbroken Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win the Wimbledon women’s title.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.

Above the mingling crowds throughout the past fortnight, senior members of the royal family, celebrities, and public figures have been seated inside the Royal Box.

Across the two weeks, the Royal Box has hosted famous faces including Wicked star Idina Menzel, former Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar, David Cameron, David Beckham, astronaut Tim Peake, Bear Grylls, retired tennis player Roger Federer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon.

Last weekend, actor Daniel Kaluuya, pop star Ellie Goulding, TV host Richard Osman, and director Richard Curtis all made appearances in the Royal Box, while Wednesday (12 July) saw Princess Margaret’s only daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, actor and writer Stephen Fry and ballet dancer Dame Darcey Bussell take their seats.

Throughout the second week of the tournament, singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum, musician Cliff Richard and presenter Louis Theroux made appearances in the Royal Box. For the women’s singles final, Harry Potter star Dame Maggie Smith, Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, as well as Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and Barbie actor Issa Rae were all in the Royal Box.

Several other members of the royal family have also been spotted across the last two weeks, including the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Today, William, Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince George – but no Prince Louis – will be in the Royal Box.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, though, rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon – however, Wednesday was an exception for Her Majesty. Charles was last seen at the tournament, as the former Prince of Wales, in 2012, where he watched Federer triumph over Fabio Fognini. Before that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the final day of Wimbledon 2023.

The Prince, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Princess of Wales has arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George and Princess Charlotte (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, have arrived at Wimbledon today to watch the men’s finals with their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales. The visit marks Charlotte’s first time at the annual tennis tournament while Prince George made his debut last year.

Yesterday, Kate attended Wimbledon without her husband and sat next to tennis great Billie Jean King and watched Czech player Marketa Vondrousova defeat Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the ladies’ singles final.

After the match, Kate presented both players with their trophies and was seen rubbing Jabeur’s arm to console her after she collected the runner-up shield from the royal.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent (Getty Images)

The Prince Michael of Kent and his wife will be attending Wimbledon today. Queen Elizabeth II and Michael were first cousins through their fathers, King George VI, and Prince George, Duke of Kent. Both the prince and princess have visited the Royal Box several times during the past fortnight and are thought to be keen tennis fans.

Felipe VI of Spain

Felipe VI of Spain with the Princess of Wales at a reception at Buckingham Palace (PA)

The King of Spain will be in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today representing European royalty. Felipe VI inherited the Spanish throne from his father, King Juan Carlos I, in 2014.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz (Getty Images)

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his wife, Black Widow actor Rachel Weisz are attending Wimbledon today and will watch the final from the Royal Box. The pair wed in a secret wedding in 2011 and have one daughter together, whom they welcomed in 2018.

James Norton

James Norton (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

James Norton, best known for playing the villain Tommy Lee Royce in BBC’s hit series Happy Valley, will be a guest in the Royal Box today with fiancée and Vivarium actor Imogen Poots.

Also in the Royal Box today are several former Wimbledon champions, including Women’s Singles champion Billie Jean King and Men’s Singles champion Stan Smith, who won the final in 1972. Other Men’s Singles champions in the box today include Jan Kodes (1973) and Michael Stich (1991). The widow of Men’s Single’s champion for 1966, Manuel Santana, Claudia, is also watching from the Royal Box today.

In addition to the collection of royals, actors and former tennis stars, politicians and business people are also seated in the Royal Box today, including Nicolas Brunschwig, the chairman of Rolex, Tim Davie, the Director General at the BBC and Lucy Frazer MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.