Kate Middleton consoles heartbroken Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon loss

The Princess of Wales comforted defeated Wimbledon women’s finalist Ons Jabeur on Centre Court this afternoon (Saturday 15 July), after the Tunisian tennis player lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the final.

Jabeur cried as she collected the runner-up shield from the royal for the second year running, with Kate rubbing her arm to console her.

An emotional Jabeur said: “I will try to speak because this is very tough. I think this is the most painful loss of my career. first I want to say congratulations to Marketa and her team for this amazing tournament.

“I am not going to give up and I will come back stronger. It’s amazing tournament for me, I want to thank my team for always believing in me.

“We are going to make it one day, I promise you. Thank you guys for coming, thank you for cheering for me,” she continued. “I really appreciate your support, it has been a tough journey but that is tennis. I promise I’ll come back one day and win this tournament.”

After her win, Vondrousova said: “I don’t know what is happening, it is an amazing feeling. Ons, congratulations, you are such an inspiration for us. I hope you win some day, you are an amazing person. After everything I have been through it is amazing I can stand here and hold this.”

Ons Jabeur with the runners up trophy after losing her final match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova (REUTERS)

The Princess of Wales arrived at Wimbledon today to watch the ladies’ singles final and present the trophies as the representative for the royal family, marking her second appearance at this year’s tournament.

Following the awards presentation, the official Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted: “This is why we love Wimbledon An amazing performance from both players. Well done Marketa Vondrousova on your first @wimbledon title!”

“And Ons Jabeur you can keep your head held high after a tournament to be proud of,” they added.

Wearing a pale green top and matching skirt from Self-Portrait, Kate chatted with Wimbledon staff including 14-year-old ball girl Tiffany and 17-year-old ball boy Abhi, at the Players’ Lawn.

The Princess of Wales wearing Self-Portrait at Wimbledon (PA Wire)

The princess also met representatives from the British Army, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police.

In the Royal Box for today’s match was Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband and musician Nick Jonas and Harry Potter star Dame Maggie Smith. Also present was Barbie’s Issa Rae and former Wimbledon host Sue Barker.

Elsewhere at the final, British musician Lewis Capaldi and Harry Potter actor Emma Thompson were also seated in the Centre Court.

With additional reporting from PA.