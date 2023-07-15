Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson spotted laughing together at Wimbledon

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Singer Lewis Capaldi and Harry Potter star Emma Watson were photographed laughing together at the women’s singles finals at Wimbledon, and fans are loving it.

The unlikely duo were seated together in the Royal Box on the 13th day of the tournament on Saturday (15 July), with stars from Maggie Smith to Nick Jonas also in attendance.

In pictures from the event, Capaldi, 26, and Watson, 33, can be seen in stitches and talking animatedly to each other.

“This is a WACK ass pairing but I won’t lie I eat it up,” tweeted one delighted fan.

“Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson is such a random crossover, but an enjoyable one nonetheless,” posted another.

“Emma Watson sat next to Lewis Capaldi. Lovely stuff,” a third wrote.

“Emma Watson and Lewis Capaldi I can’t,” said a fourth.

Pointing out how bizarre it was that the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Therese Coffey, was sat directly behind the celebrity duo, another person tweeted: “Babe wake up, Therese Coffey is at the Wimbledon final with Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson.”

Capaldi and Watson chatting at Wimbledon (Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)

The pair laughing together at the women’s singles final (Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)

Marketa Vondrousova triumphed over Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win the Wimbledon women’s singles final.

Jabeur, in floods of tears after the match, described it as “the most painful loss of my career”.

Vondrousova’s win made her the first unseeded women’s singles champion Wimbledon has ever seen.

Tomorrow (16 July), Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon final where he will try to stop Novak Djokovic from winning a fifth consecutive title.

Last weekend, actor Daniel Kaluuya, pop star Ellie Goulding, TV host Richard Osman, and director Richard Curtis all turned up in the Royal Box, while Wednesday (12 July) saw Princess Margaret’s only daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, actor and writer Stephen Fry and ballet dancer Dame Darcey Bussell in attendance.

Capaldi last month announced a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” after he cut his Glastonbury set short due to his Tourette’s syndrome.

The “Someone You Loved” singer-songwriter performed on the festival’s Pyramid Stage on 24 June.

During his set, he told the crowd that he was starting to lose his voice and was seen experiencing a series of tics as a result of Tourette’s syndrome.

Capaldi was diagnosed with Tourette’s in 2022. His Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, released in April, explored his diagnosis and the changes in his life since finding out he had the condition.