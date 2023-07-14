Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An AI-generated video of Homer Simpson singing “R U Mine?” by Arctic Monkeys has gone viral.

The clip, created by a fan using Voicify AI technology, sees the Simpsons character belt out lyrics from the Sheffield rock band’s 2013 hit.

While the digitally created Homer voice is uncannily close to the real thing – as performed by Dan Castellaneta for more than three decades on the US cartoon – it is imbued with the distinctive English accent of Arctics frontman Alex Turner.

You can watch a clip of the song embedded below.

Fans have reacted positively to the video, with one joking that the cover was “better than the original”.

“Never thought I’d ever hear Homer with a Sheffield accent but here we are,” wrote another.

Someone else quipped: “Homer has a south Yorkshire accent and idk if I should feel pride or fear.”

The use of AI technology to emulate real actors is currently a contentious one in the film and TV industry.

Yesterday, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) announced that it would be joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in a strike, with regulation around AI tehnology one of the key issues for both unions. It is feared that studios will increasingly turn to digitally generated “performers” to avoid paying for human labour.

The Arctic Monkeys were one of the headliners at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival last month.

In a five-star review of their set, The Independent’s Jazz Monroe wrote: “Crowd members agitating for ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ get their wish, and Turner, who now looks feral, seems determined to deliver an all-time performance.

“Closer ‘R U Mine’ delivers – a showcase for the rhythm section that has always made Arctic Monkeys one of the most effective live rock bands on the planet. The crowd – exhausted, electric, alive – finally get some fan service, too: Turner sings every word perfectly on the beat.”

However, not everyone was as impressed with the band’s Pyramid Stage return. On social media, the group were accused of “butchering” their repertoire.