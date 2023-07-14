Who is in the Wimbledon final?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will contest the Wimbledon 2023 women’s singles final after coming through enthralling semi-finals at the All England Club.

Both women are seeking their maiden grand slam title having previously fallen short in major finals, with Jabeur narrowly losing to Elena Rybakina on Centre Court in last year’s SW19 showpiece and Vondrousova having been bested in the 2019 French Open final.

Jabeur got revenge over Rybakina in this year’s quarter-final before battling back to beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the last four, while Vondrousova ended the fairytale run of Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 to book her spot.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon semi-final where third seed Daniil Medvedev awaits, while Novak Djokovic is just two wins from equalling Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record of eight men’s singles titles and Italy’s Jannik Sinner is his next obstacle

When are the Wimbledon finals?

The Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals will take place on the weekend of 15 and 16 July.

As is tradition, the women’s final will be played on Saturday 15 July and the men’s final on Sunday 16 July.

Both matches will start at 2pm BST (9am ET).

Women’s singles semi-finals

Thursday 13 July

Elina Svitolina (UKR) lost 3-6, 3-6 to Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] won 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 against Aryna Sabalenka [2]

Men’s singles semi-finals

Friday 14 July

Novak Djokovic (SER) [2] vs Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8]

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Daniil Medvedev [3]

Women’s singles final

Saturday 15 July

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6]

Men’s singles final

Sunday 16 July

TBC

How to watch Wimbledon

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.