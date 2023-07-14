✕ Close The women’s semi-finals will play out today on Centre Court

Elina Svitolina’s fairytale run at Wimbledon was ended in straight sets by Czech star Marketa Vondrousova in the first women’s semi-final on Centre Court on Thursday.

Svitolina, a wild card who only returned to the tour three months ago after giving birth last year, ran out of steam having previously beaten world number one Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, with Vondrousova clinching a spot in Saturday’s final with a 6-3 6-3 victory.

Ons Jabeur is through to a second consecutive Wimbledon final after coming from a set down to beat Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. The Tunisian sixth seed, last year’s runner-up, won 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-3 to the delight of the Centre Court crowd.

On Friday, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will open up the action on men’s semi-finals day against Italian young gun Jannik Sinner before world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on third seed Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court.

Follow live updates and results from day 11 of Wimbledon, below.