Princess Diana’s purple Victor Edelstein dress to be auctioned by Sotheby’s

A dress that belonged to Princess Diana is being auctioned by Sotheby’s.

The item, which carries an estimate of $80,000 (£67,452) to $120,000 (£101,197), is a strapless evening dress in Infanta-style by Victor Edelstein.

It was worn by the Princess of Wales in a royal portrait alongside King Charles in 1997 and later appeared in Vanity Fair in 1997.

The ball dress, which was sold for $24,150 (£20,362) in 1997, is made of deep aubergine silk velvet, with a tulip-shaped stiffened skirt, and is augmented by three paste buttons at the back.

It was designed by Edelstein for his Autumn 1989 collection.

The dress was also a part of the 1997 auction that comprised 80 dresses from Princess Diana’s personal collection to benefit the AIDS Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund.

In 1991, British portraitist Douglas Hardinge Anderson depicted Princess Diana wearing the ball dress in a painting now hung at the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund, which she visited, supported through philanthropy, and served as president for.

The dress was later featured on Franklin Mint’s 1998 limited edition Princess Diana doll, as part of a collection of 1,000 dolls wearing her most iconic dresses.

(Sotheby’s)

The dress is part of Sotheby’s inaugural curated auction called “The One”, showcasing an unprecedented selection of the finest products of human achievement in history, which together tell an extraordinary story of excellence in craft, artistry and endeavor – from the great civilisations of antiquity to the fashion and entertainment worlds of today.

It will be displayed alongside Sotheby’s Masters Week exhibitions starting 21 January and will be sold in The One live auction on 27 January in New York.