Princess Eugenie has shared a new photo of her and Jack Brooksbank’s son August Philip Hawke in celebration of World Environment Day.

On Saturday, the royal shared a series of nature shots to her Instagram, which included photos taken of elephants, flowers and stunning scenery.

In one of the pictures, the 31-year-old included a photo of herself holding the couple’s son, who they welcomed in February.

In the photo, August can be seen strapped to his mother’s chest as the pair stand in front of a small hill covered with yellow daffodils.

“Environment Day 2021!! Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live,” Princess Eugenie captioned the post. “To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it.”

The royal’s tribute to nature comes after she recently jointly celebrated World Bee Day along with the news that her sister Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Sharing a throwback photo last month of her sister and her brother-in-law on their wedding day, Princess Eugenie expressed her happiness over the baby news while using the nickname Bea to refer to her sibling.

“It’s World Bee Day!! A day to celebrate nature’s most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes…” she captioned the photo. “But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea who’s got a little one on the way. Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news - can’t wait to meet the little one.”

Princess Eugenie concluded the 20 May post with the hashtags #WorldBeeDay and #SaveTheBees.

Buckingham Palace announced the news that Princess Beatrice and her husband are expecting their first child together on 19 May, writing on the official royal Twitter account: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child in the summer.