Princess Eugenie has announced the launch of her anti-slavery charity’s new podcast, Floodlight.

The royal, who co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective with her friend Julia de Boinville in 2017, took to Instagram to make the big reveal.

She previously announced the upcoming podcast series in January in a newsletter, describing the latest endeavour as “long-awaited”.

On Wednesday, Eugenie invited listeners to join her and Boinville on a weekly basis “as we sit down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways”.

“From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it,” she added.

The first episode of Floodlight, released today, features Caroline Haughey OBE, a criminal barrister and Queen’s Council who is widely regarded as one of the leading experts in modern slavery in the UK.

Haughey prosecuted the first modern slavery case in the UK and helped draft the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

She was recently announced as one of the members of the Anti-Slavery Collective’s Advisory Board, alongside former prime minister Theresa May, author Jared Cohen, journalist William Lewis, and American-British investment banker and philanthropist John Studzinski.

In the podcast, Haughey speaks to the princess and Boinville about her involvement in Operation Fort, an effort led by the West Midlands Police that uncovered the UK’s largest-ever modern slavery network.

The barrister goes into detail about the case and opens up about the struggle in bringing the perpetrators to justice. She also advises on how members of the public can spot signs of modern slavery in everyday life.

Eugenie and Boinville previously revealed that they “first became aware of modern slavery” during a 2012 trip to an organisation called Women’s Interlink Foundation in Kolkata, India.

They said in an Instagram post shared last October: “We were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists. In fact, there are more enslaved people today than at any other point in history and, at any one time, someone is being trafficked within a mile of where you live.

“We often associate slavery with chains and shackles, but modern slavery is a hidden crime that is often hard to detect.”