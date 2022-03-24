Princess Eugenie celebrates birthday with sweet family picture

Princess Eugenie spent her 32nd birthday in a park with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 13-month-old son, August Philip Hawke.

On Wednesday 23 March, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York posted a sweet photograph of her family on Instagram, which showed the three of them with their backs to the camera.

Eugenie and Brooksbank are pictured holding August’s hands on either side to support him as he learns how to walk.

She wrote in the caption: “What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you.”

The message was signed off with two kisses and a kissing emoji.

The Princess, who is 10th in line to the throne, married British wine merchant Brooksbank in October 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. She gave birth to August on 9 February 2021.

Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, dedicated an Instagram post to her younger daughter with a black-and-white picture of her as a young girl riding on a horse.

Over the framed picture, the Duchess wrote in pink text: “Happy birthday my little Eugie. You make every day the best with your golden heart.”

Eugenie announced in January that she is launching a new podcast dedicated to her anti-slavery charity alongside her friend and co-founder, Julia de Boinville.

The pair founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 and announced their latest endeavour throught a newsletter, which said: “We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!”

Last month, Eugenie was seen spending time in the US with her cousin, Prince Harry. The Princess and Brooksbank were spotted having dinner with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, marking the first public meeting Meghan has had with other members of the royal family in almost two years.

While there, Eugenie also went to the Super Bowl with Harry, his first attendance at the major game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.