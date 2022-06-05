Princess Eugenie’s son makes royal debut wearing Union Jack jumper

Princess Eugenie’s son has made his first public appearance at the platinum jubilee pageant on Sunday.

August Brooksbank joined his parents and other members of the royal family in the royal box while watching the pageant, which was being held as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

August, 1, is the only child of Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The young royal was spotted wearing a blue jumper with a Union Jack on it as he leaned into the platinum jubilee theme.

During the ceremony, August was pictured being held by both Eugenie and Jack, and looking intently at the performers.

It is the first time the toddler has been seen in public since he was born in February last year.

He has appeared several times on Eugenie’s Instagram, but the Duke of York’s youngest daughter has been careful never to show August’s face on the social media platform.

Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice was also at the pageant with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but they did not bring along their daughter Sienna, who was born in September last year. Edoardo’s son Christopher, from his previous relationship, was in attendance.

There were a number of royal children at the celebrations, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Louis, 4, proceeded to steal the show once again with his meme-worthy facial expressions shown during the pageant.

The youngest Cambridge already won over crowds during his balcony appearance for the RAF flypast on Thursday, with his reactions to the planes flying overhead.

On Sunday, he was seen sitting on his mother’s lap, as well as his grandfather Prince Charles’ lap during the ceremony.

He pulled several funny faces during the ceremony, which social media users were quick to label as “iconic” and “meme-worthy, and they also pondered how the royal was able to make “every conceivable emoji expression” in one sitting.