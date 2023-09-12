Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales was pictured sporting bandaged fingers following a trampolining injury with her children.

Kate revealed the minor injury during a visit to a HMP High Down in Surrey where she learned how inmates are being supported by a charity to recover from their addictions.

Wearing a navy Alexander McQueen suit and sporting a neat bandage on her right hand, Kate toured the Category C prison ahead of Addiction Awareness Week to hear about the efforts of The Forward Trust she supports as a patron.

The mother-of-three also paid tribute to her children by donning a gold necklace complete with their initials; the letters 'G, L, C' in honour of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

The theme of this year’s Addiction Awareness Week is “Everybody Knows Somebody”, which aims to highlight the vast array of people across society who are affected by addiction.

The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, arrives for a visit to HMP High Down in Surrey ((Jonathan Brady/PA))

The princess shadowed a family during a normal visit, starting with the security procedures that must be followed before visitors are allowed to enter the institution, a men’s prison and young offender institution housing around 1,100 prisoners.

She heard about the impact this has on families and learned about the recent efforts HMP High Down has put into practice to make the experience more positive for children in particular.

Serving prisoners working with The Forward Trust then discussed with Kate their experiences and the support they are receiving from the charity and prison.

The Forward Trust delivers a range of services at HMP High Down, tailored to meet the needs of the men who reside there.

They include The Bridge, an intensive abstinence-based programme, Stepping Stones, a low to medium-intensity intervention for those whose alcohol or drug consumption is at harmful or dependent levels, and Family Ties, a course of workshops focused on restoring healthy communication and trust between loved ones.