Zara ‘made me cry’ confesses Prince William during surprise chat with Mike Tindall

The Prince of Wales has revealed he cried watching his cousin Zara Tindall competing in an equestrian competition.

William made the surprise admission during a podcast with Zara’s husband Mike Tindall. He was joined by the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne.

During the discussion on the show The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, William, 41, said: “The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won I think it was the European championship."

He added: “I was down in Exmoor at the time camping. We were all huddling around the phone watching it.

“She was there she was blubbing away the flag was going up. I was in pieces.”