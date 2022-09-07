The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Queen lists Sandringham property for short-stay breaks on Airbnb
The property costs between £237 and £354 per night
The Queen is renting out one of her private homes on the Sandringham estate to holidaymakers on Airbnb.
The four-bedroom property, named Garden House, can host up to eight guests and costs between £237 and £354 per night.
Formerly Her Majesty’s head gardener’s home, the rental is surrounded by the estate’s gardens and is the closest property to Sandringham House itself.
The house has two floors and is furnished with pieces from the Royal Collection that have previously been used in a royal residence.
The spacious kitchen boasts an Aga oven, and there is a separate dining room, reception room and lounge overlooking the garden. Two of the bedrooms are furnished with king-size beds, while the others have twin beds.
As well as the formal Walled Garden in which the property sits, the house also has its own informal garden where guests can relax.
Those who choose to stay at the rental will also be within walking distance of the Sandringham café and coffee shop and the country park.
“Children will love all the free space to roam as well as the large Adventure Play Area,” a description for the listing said.
The estate is also home to the Sandringham Exhibition and Transport Museum, which is home to the first ever motor car to be owned by a member of the Royal Family.
“With all this on the doorstep, you may forget that you are only a short drive to the stunning North Norfolk beaches, an area surrounded by beautiful, poppy-rich meadows, fields of lavender, quiet lanes ideal for walking and cycling plus many quintessential English villages, complete with pubs and duck ponds,” the advert added.
It is not the first time the monarch has leased out her property to holidaymakers.
The Queen’s Scottish estate, Balmoral, is home to several holiday cottages, with prices ranging from £555 to £1,620 per week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies