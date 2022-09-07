Queen lists Sandringham property for short-stay breaks on Airbnb

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen is renting out one of her private homes on the Sandringham estate to holidaymakers on Airbnb.

The four-bedroom property, named Garden House, can host up to eight guests and costs between £237 and £354 per night.

Formerly Her Majesty’s head gardener’s home, the rental is surrounded by the estate’s gardens and is the closest property to Sandringham House itself.

The house has two floors and is furnished with pieces from the Royal Collection that have previously been used in a royal residence.

The spacious kitchen boasts an Aga oven, and there is a separate dining room, reception room and lounge overlooking the garden. Two of the bedrooms are furnished with king-size beds, while the others have twin beds.

As well as the formal Walled Garden in which the property sits, the house also has its own informal garden where guests can relax.

Those who choose to stay at the rental will also be within walking distance of the Sandringham café and coffee shop and the country park.

“Children will love all the free space to roam as well as the large Adventure Play Area,” a description for the listing said.

The estate is also home to the Sandringham Exhibition and Transport Museum, which is home to the first ever motor car to be owned by a member of the Royal Family.

“With all this on the doorstep, you may forget that you are only a short drive to the stunning North Norfolk beaches, an area surrounded by beautiful, poppy-rich meadows, fields of lavender, quiet lanes ideal for walking and cycling plus many quintessential English villages, complete with pubs and duck ponds,” the advert added.

It is not the first time the monarch has leased out her property to holidaymakers.

The Queen’s Scottish estate, Balmoral, is home to several holiday cottages, with prices ranging from £555 to £1,620 per week.