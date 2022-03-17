The Queen is hiring a painter and decorator for Buckingham Palace

The Queen is hiring a painter and decorator with “a passion for historic buildings” to work across “various royal residences” in London.

Working in “uniquely historic environments”, the role will involve the handling of specialist wall coverings, sign-writing and the use of specialist paint finishes, such as marbling and gilding.

The successful applicant will hold a C&G Level 3 or equivalent in Painting and Decorating, or Heritage Skills - Decorative Occupations, and will be “an expert in your field”.

Working across “the London estates”, the royal family are seeking a “natural team player with a flexible attitude to work”.

Attracting a salary of between £28-30,000, potential candidates are warned that “the deadlines can be tight”.

The right person can feel satisfied that their “hard work will be seen by thousands”, however.

The new vacancy appears to form part of a 10-year £369m taxpayer-funded facelift of Buckingham Palace.

The Treasury announced the plans in November 2021, with both remedial and decorative works anticipated, such as the replacement of ageing wiring and boilers.

Tony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Queen's Household, said phased works offered the “best value for money” while keeping the palace running.

However, many have criticised the heavy spend amidst a cost of living crisis.

A 38 Degrees petition calling on the royal family to pay for the refurbishment themselves has attracted more than 150,000 signatures to date.

“There is a national housing crisis, the NHS is in crisis, austerity is forcing cuts in many front line services,” it reads.

“Now the Royals expect us to dig deeper to refurbish Buckingham Palace. The Crown's wealth is inestimable. This is, in a word, outrageous.”

The news comes as the Queen is believed to have left Buckingham Palace for good, after making Windsor Castle her permanent residence for the past two years.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip moved to the Berkshire residence at the beginning of the pandemic, before Philip’s death in April last year.

It is understood that Prince Charles will move to Buckingham Palace when he is made King, however.