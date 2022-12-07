Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen Camilla highlights domestic abuse survivors as Good Housekeeping cover star

The Queen Consort recalls survivors’ stories that ‘still haunt’ her

Kate Ng
Wednesday 07 December 2022 06:00
Comments
Moment Queen Consort Camilla meets charity boss Ngozi Fulani amid race row

The Queen Consort has highlighted stores of domestic abuse survivors and the work of charities that offer help as she appears on the cover of Good Housekeeping’s festive issue.

Camilla said that survivors’ stories “still haunt” her, after hearing “so many” people talk about their experiences.

As the patron of SafeLives, Camilla spoke of her support for the domestic abuse charity, which was founded by Baroness Diana Barran.

The 75-year-old royal said: “I have had the privilege of meeting so many women – and men – who live in an atmosphere of permanent fear. Their stories still haunt me.

“Over and over again, I have heard that what survivors want, above all, is for the wall of silence to be broken.”

Recommended

Camilla added that the best part of her work as the charity’s patron is being “under the radar” with survivors who have “escaped abuse and rebuilt their lives”.

SafeLives established the “best friend rule”, which asks the public: “If your best friend was experiencing domestic abuse, what would you want for them?”

It provides a range of services for those who have endured domestic abuse and works with other organisations with the ultimate aim of eradicating the issue.

“17 years on, the best friend rule still applies,” Camilla said. “[It] makes all the difference in the world to more than 75,000 adults and 95,000 children each year.

“I firmly believe that volunteers are the backbone of this country and, often unseen and unsung, truly hold our communities together.”

She thanked volunteers “from the bottom of my heart” for “the hope they give to each one of us”.

(PA)

One story that has stayed with the Queen Consort is that of Diana Parkes, the mother of Joanna Brown, who was brutally murdered by her husband in 2010.

Camilla first met Parkes in 2016 at the London office of SafeLives, when she first became interested in the issue of domestic abuse.

“Diana had to identify her daughter’s body and saw, in horrifying detail, what Joanna’s husband had done to her,” the wife of King Charles III recalled.

“Diana’s story has always resonated very deeply with me, partly, I think, because she and I are the same generation and are both grandmothers.”

Also featured in the 2022 festive issue of Good Housekeeping are interviews with the Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Gloucester.

Each royal will speak about their causes, including dementia, carers, child safety and missing people.

Camilla’s cover on the magazine comes as the royal family faced a racism row over comments made by Lady Susan Hussey during a royal reception hosted by the Queen Consort last week.

Ngozi Fulani, a Black domestic abuse charity founder, accused the former lady-in-waiting of asking her repeatedly where she and her “people” are from. Lady Hussey, who is also Prince William’s godmother, stepped down from her role and apologised for the incident.

It also comes as the monarchy braces itself for the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

Recommended

The series, which will premiere on Thursday (8 November), promises to tell “the other side” of Prince Harry and Meghan’s story and is expected to widen the rift between the royal family and the Sussexes.

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in