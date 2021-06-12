<p> Queen Elizabeth II smiles during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021</p>

Queen Elizabeth II smiles during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021

(Getty Images)

Trooping the colour - live: Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her ‘official’ birthday with a parade

Saman Javed
Saturday 12 June 2021 11:22
The Queen is celebrating her “official” birthday with a military parade at Windsor Castle.

This year’s Trooping the Colour will depart from tradition, as the annual ceremony is usually held on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

In keeping with coronavirus restrictions, the number of military personnel taking part in the birthday parade will be scaled back.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s cousin, Prince Edward, will join her for the celebration in place of her late husband, Prince Philip.

The duke has previously accompanied the Queen during the parade in 2013 when Philip was unable to attend because he was recovering from surgery

It is still unclear which other members of the royal family will attend.

The National Anthem is being performed

The Band of the Scots Guards performs the National Anthem

Saman Javed12 June 2021 11:19
First look at the ceremony

The Massed Band of the Household Division as they marched into the quadrangle earlier today

(Getty Images)
Saman Javed12 June 2021 11:07
The Queen has arrived

The Queen has arrived, accompanied by the Duke of Kent.

She wears an all-grey ensemble, embroidered with yellow flowers and carries her signature black handbag.

The Duke of Kent, who is the Colonel of the Scots Guard is wearing his full uniform for the occasion.

Saman Javed12 June 2021 11:03
The Band of the Scots Guards plays three pieces of music before the Queen arrives

The Band of the Scots Guards is playing three pieces of music before the Queen arrives; Scottish Emblem by Major Archie Ellis, Belle Mere’s Waltz by Phil Cunningham and The Aberdonian by various composers.

Saman Javed12 June 2021 11:00
The Major Generals arrive

The Major Generals party have arrived and taken their palace around the saluting base.

Saman Javed12 June 2021 10:51
Household Division assembles in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle

Members of the Household Division are making their way into the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

A total of 274 military officers and 70 horses will take part in the parade today.

Saman Javed12 June 2021 10:32
Hello and welcome to The Independent liveblog.

Keep up with the latest Trooping the Colour news by following along.

Saman Javed12 June 2021 10:07

