Trooping the colour - live: Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her ‘official’ birthday with a parade
The Queen is celebrating her “official” birthday with a military parade at Windsor Castle.
This year’s Trooping the Colour will depart from tradition, as the annual ceremony is usually held on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.
In keeping with coronavirus restrictions, the number of military personnel taking part in the birthday parade will be scaled back.
Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s cousin, Prince Edward, will join her for the celebration in place of her late husband, Prince Philip.
The duke has previously accompanied the Queen during the parade in 2013 when Philip was unable to attend because he was recovering from surgery
It is still unclear which other members of the royal family will attend.
The National Anthem is being performed
The Band of the Scots Guards performs the National Anthem
First look at the ceremony
The Queen has arrived
The Queen has arrived, accompanied by the Duke of Kent.
She wears an all-grey ensemble, embroidered with yellow flowers and carries her signature black handbag.
The Duke of Kent, who is the Colonel of the Scots Guard is wearing his full uniform for the occasion.
The Band of the Scots Guards plays three pieces of music before the Queen arrives
The Band of the Scots Guards is playing three pieces of music before the Queen arrives; Scottish Emblem by Major Archie Ellis, Belle Mere’s Waltz by Phil Cunningham and The Aberdonian by various composers.
The Major Generals arrive
The Major Generals party have arrived and taken their palace around the saluting base.
Household Division assembles in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle
Members of the Household Division are making their way into the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.
A total of 274 military officers and 70 horses will take part in the parade today.
