The Queen’s biggest superfan shared an emotional message to Her Majesty in the hours before her death, declaring: “Ma’am, we need you here with us.”

Margaret Tyler, a 78-year-old grandmother from Wembley, London, who has dedicated her entire home to the British monarchy , described the late monarch who died Thursday at the age of 96 as a “wonderful person”.

Speaking of the Queen’s ill health, the grandmother-of-four said: “I was horrified hearing the news.

“One thing I dread before bed every night is a phone call in the middle of the night to tell me something has happened to her.

“I am devastated. I’ve always loved the Royal family and I always will.”

Beseeching the monarch to fight on, Margaret said: “Ma’am, look after yourself, we need you here with us. We are here for you.”

The pensioner was just eight when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned - and recalled being “broken-hearted” when her father wouldn’t buy a TV so she could watch.

Margaret has dedicated her entire home to celebrating the Royals – to the point her home is often mistaken for a museum by passers-by.

Each room is decked floor to ceiling in memorabilia, photographs and books about the Royals – as well as cardboard cutouts of Her Majesty and the Royal corgis.

Margaret has met the Queen on four occasions, each time describing her as being “so kind and sweet.”

She also met Princess Diana a matter of weeks before she passed away.

She said: “I was like jelly after meeting her.

“The most recent time, I ran all the way home to tell my daughter on the phone.

“I was puffing and panting so hard, she thought I was having a heart attac

Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday in Balmoral, Scotland, after months of concerns about her health.

Senior royals including Charles, William and Andrew flew to be by her side.

Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The Queen’s funeral will, according to tradition, be a state funeral, a rare honour mostly reserved for the sovereign.

The only monarch not to be given a state funeral in the last 295 years was Edward VIII, who abdicated.