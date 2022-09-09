✕ Close Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

The Queen has died aged 96 after serving as monarch for 70 years.

Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday in Balmoral, Scotland, after months of concerns about her health.

Senior royals including Charles, William and Andrew flew to be by her side this afternoon.

Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The Queen’s funeral will, according to tradition, be a state funeral, a rare honour mostly reserved for the sovereign.

The only monarch not to be given a state funeral in the last 295 years was Edward VIII, who abdicated.

The day the Queen dies follows a series of carefully constructed plans that have been in place since the 1960s in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”.

Last year a report shed new light on the specifics of how protocol will play out in the hours and days following the monarch’s death.