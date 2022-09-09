Operation London Bridge - live: Updates after Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96
Nation enters mourning after Britian’s longest serving monarch passes away peacefully in Scotland
The Queen has died aged 96 after serving as monarch for 70 years.
Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday in Balmoral, Scotland, after months of concerns about her health.
Senior royals including Charles, William and Andrew flew to be by her side this afternoon.
Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
The Queen’s funeral will, according to tradition, be a state funeral, a rare honour mostly reserved for the sovereign.
The only monarch not to be given a state funeral in the last 295 years was Edward VIII, who abdicated.
The day the Queen dies follows a series of carefully constructed plans that have been in place since the 1960s in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”.
Last year a report shed new light on the specifics of how protocol will play out in the hours and days following the monarch’s death.
What happens now?
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster as part of 10 days of national mourning beginning on Friday.
Union flags will be lowered and flown at half-mast on royal residences, government buildings and military establishments and books of condolence opened at British embassies across the world.
King Charles III will formally be declared king by the Accession Council, after which a proclamation will be read at St James’s Palace and he will meet Ms Truss’s cabinet.
Strikes called off as mark of respect
Planned strikes by rail and postal workers have been called off as a result of the Queen’s death.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out on September 15 and 17 in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Its general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.
“The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.
“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) also called off planned strikes.
A statement said: “Upon the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has died, TSSA union expresses deepest condolences to her family, friends, the country and those affected by her passing.
“TSSA is cancelling planned industrial action for September and will be respecting the period of public mourning.
“The union pays respect to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.”
Members of the Communication Workers Union were due to continue a 48-hour walkout on Friday in a dispute over pay and conditions.
General secretary Dave Ward said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.”
The train drivers union Aslef has also suspended a planned strike.
A Network Rail spokesman said: “We welcome the unions’ decision to call off next week’s strikes and we join them and the rest of the railway family in sending our condolences to the royal family.”
Coffin to lie in rest in Edinburgh
People will be able to pay their respects to the Queen as the monarch’s coffin is expected to lie in rest for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
It is expected that members of the public will be allowed in to the church to file past the coffin when it resides there in about three days’ time.
The historic cathedral is situated on the city’s Royal Mile, halfway between Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
After news of the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday, Reverend Calum MacLeod, minister of the cathedral, paid tribute to such a “strong and faithful servant”.
In a message on the cathedral’s website, he said: “With the whole nation, we at St. Giles’ Cathedral mourn the death of HM The Queen, strong and faithful servant to the UK and Commonwealth for so many years.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.”
Bank notes will still be legal tender
Current bank notes featuring a portrait of the Queen will continue to be legal tender, the Bank of England has reassured consumers.
A further announcement regarding notes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed following the Queen’s death.
The Queen was the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, Threadneedle Street said.
Bank governor Andrew Bailey said: “It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
“On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family.
“For most of us, she is the only head of state we have ever known, and will be remembered as an inspirational figure for our country and the Commonwealth.”
Vigil due by royal family
Members of the royal family will be expected in the coming days to hold a poignant vigil around the Queen’s coffin in St Giles.
A service will be held in the cathedral and the Queen’s children are expected to stage a vigil around the Queen’s coffin – known as the Vigil of the Princes – while it lies in there.
The cathedral was founded in about 1124, either by King Alexander I, who died that year, or by his brother King David I, who succeeded him, according to the official website.
St Giles, a popular medieval saint, is patron saint of lepers, nursing mothers and the lame.
In 1985, a stained-glass window was installed above the entrance way, as a memorial to famous Scot Robert Burns.
Other features include The Holy Table, which was dedicated at a Service of Thanksgiving in 2011, in the presence of The Princess Royal.
There are a number of memorials in the cathedral, with the earliest surviving monuments dating from the 1840s, and the most recent marking the 500th anniversary of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in 2005.
More than a third are war memorials to Scottish regiments and those who died during campaigns in India and the Sudan, the Boer War and both World Wars, the website states.
St Giles’ Cathedral is a registered Scottish charity.
Churches will toll bells on Friday
Churches are being urged to toll their bells across England on Friday to mark the death of the Queen.
The Church of England has sent out guidance to parish churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraging them to toll their bells or open for prayer or special services following the announcement from Buckingham Palace.
Guidance from the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers recommends tolling muffled bells for one hour from noon on Friday.
The online advice highlights protocols to adhere to following the death of a monarch.
This includes urging churches with flag posts to fly flags at half-mast until the day of the funeral, other than for a period following the proclamation of the new King.
It also encourages parishes to open books of condolences.
Churches are also offered information how to deliver official commemorative services and special prayers.
The Church of England website has opened an online memorial book and encourages people to light a virtual candle for the Queen.
More sports events cancelled on Friday
Golf
Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.
Formula 1
Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.
Horse racing
Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – have also been cancelled.
Athletics
The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.
Cycling
Friday’s Tour of Britain stage has been cancelled with a decision on the rest of the tour to be made.
How sport is being impacted
Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen and more are expected to follow as a period of national mourning begins.
Football
Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham’s game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday evening with pre-match tributes.
The Northern Ireland Football League announced that Friday night’s matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed.
The English Football League also confirmed that Friday night’s Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday’s fixtures yet to be made.
Cricket
Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.
Rugby Union
Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.
The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.
Selfridges to close on Friday in tribute
Selfridges has led tributes to the Queen as the department store said it would not open its doors on Friday.
The company closed early on Thursday and said it would remain closed all day Friday before reopening at the weekend.
“It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
“Queen Elizabeth has been a reassuring constant throughout our lives, ascending to the throne on 6 February 1952, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
“Over the past 70 years, her Majesty has been dedicated to the service of our country and the Commonwealth, demonstrating an enormous sense of duty and commitment. ”
It comes as some of the UK’s biggest brands, from Marks & Spencer to British Airways and Harrods shared memories of their interactions with the Queen and sent their respects to the royal family.
British Airways said: “We are deeply honoured and proud to have flown Her Majesty on a number of occasions, moments which we will always cherish.
“Her Majesty has for so long shown immense resilience and encouraged us to stand together to face difficult times, so now we proudly stand together with the United Kingdom, to thank her for her service and bid her a final farewell.”
Department store Harrods said: “Her Majesty stood as a symbol of Britain, bringing comfort, leadership and steadfastness to millions over her 70-year reign.”
Theatres will also be dimming their lights and observing a minute’s silence
UK theatres will also be dimming their lights and observing a minute’s silence, playing the national anthem and opening books of condolence prior to performances as a mark of respect.
A statement from the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre said they were “deeply saddened” by news of the Queen’s death.
The message, from Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist, joint presidents of UK Theatre, and Eleanor Lloyd, president of SOLT, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“The theatre industry is thankful for all the support and patronage Her Majesty has shown throughout her lifetime. We would like to convey our deepest sympathy to the royal family at this time of national mourning.”
They added that, in accordance with advice from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, scheduled theatre performances would go ahead on Thursday and during the official period of mourning.
The mayor of Paris said lights on the Eiffel Tower would be turned off in tribute to the Queen.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies