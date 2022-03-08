On International Women’s Day 2022, tributes have poured in for Queen Elizabeth II, who is being celebrated by members of the royal family for her 70 years on the throne.

For the occasion, Prince William and Kate Middleton teamed up with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to share a joint post on Instagram celebrating the Queen for her record-breaking reign, with eight images of the monarch throughout the years.

In one photo, Queen Elizabeth is seen posing with her late-husband Prince Phillip and several of their great-grandchildren.

“In this very special #PlatinumJubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service on #IWD2022,” the accounts for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Clarence House wrote in the caption.

“Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history - inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people,” they added.

The monarch celebrated the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne on 6 February. To mark the occasion, Queen Elizabeth released a message ahead of her Platinum Jubilee on 5 February. “As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for,” she said in a statement. “These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.”

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place during the first week of June 2022 and will be marked by a four-day bank holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate the accomplishments of other inspiring women they have met throughout the year.

The royal couple spotlighted women and young girls such as tennis player Emma Radacanu and Betty Magee, who served in the RAF in World War II and even asked for a kiss from Prince William.