Michigan becomes the latest state to eliminate the ‘tampon tax’

The state of Michigan no longer has a “tampon tax“ after a bill, signed by Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer last fall, officially went into effect to exempt menstrual products from a 6 per cent sales tax.

The tampon tax, which applies to tampons, pads, panty liners, menstrual cups, and other products, is a regular sales tax that’s applied to an item in a category known as “non-luxury necessities.”

While there is no specific tax on tampons and other feminine products, these items are considered a “luxury” under federal law and are subject to state sales taxes.

For those uninitiated in American tax codes, sales taxes differ from state to state, ranging anywhere from four per cent to seven per cent. The movement to eliminate the tampon tax seeks to treat these products like groceries and medical supplies.

Michigan joins at least 20 other states that have introduced measures to eliminate the tampon tax, but 30 states still charge a sales tax on feminine products.

In 2020, California repealed its sales tax on menstrual products until January 2022. While there is no permanent law in effect, Governor Gavin Newsom signed The Menstrual Equity for All Act in October 2021, which required California public schools and universities to provide free menstrual products in restrooms by the start of the new school year.

New York State and Connecticut eliminated the tampon tax in 2016, Florida in 2017, and Nevada in 2018. Other states such as Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon do not tax menstrual products because goods in these states are not charged an additional sales tax.

Gender-based price discrimination goes far beyond feminine hygiene products. When it comes to personal care products, there’s rarely a difference between those advertised toward men and those intended for women, except for the commonly used pink packaging.

The “pink tax” refers to the increased price women pay for specific products, like razors, tooth brushes, shaving cream or body wash. In fact, women pay an average of seven per cent more for similar goods and services than men do, according to a 2015 study, despite a 2021 study finding US women made $0.82 for every $1 men made.

The pandemic has exacerbated the effects of period poverty in America. Since March 2020, non-profit organisation I Support The Girls has reported a 35 per cent increase in requests for products. The additional cost burden of menstrual products disproportionality affects women from low-income communities as well. A 2019 survey found that nearly two-thirds of women in the US could not afford menstrual hygiene products, and benefits like food stamps or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program don’t cover their costs either.

More and more countries are finding solutions to combat period poverty. In January 2021, Britain became the latest country to eliminate the sales tax on women’s sanitary products, joining the ranks of Australia, Canada and India.

Michigan’s latest push to end the sales tax on menstrual products is just one step toward eliminating the tampon tax - and period poverty - in the United States.