The Queen has lit the principal jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

The special ceremony is in honour of the four-day holiday weekend for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. More than 2,000 beacons are being lit across the UK, including one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries.

At the event, the monarch symbolically touched the Commonwealth Globe of Nations in the castle Quadrangle.

The event marks her second appearance of the day, after she appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour event earlier on Thursday.

However, the Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen will be missing a national service of Thanksgiving on Friday “with great reluctance” after experiencing “some discomfort” on Thursday.

In a statement, the palace said that while the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade, she will not be at the event at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on 3 June.

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend,” the statement said.

Her son, Prince Andrew, will also be absent from the service, since he has tested positive for Covid-19.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It is believes that she experienced episodic mobility issues during the daytime events on Thursday. It is also understood that skipping the Friday’s service was a sensible decision, due to the physical demands that would be required at the service.

The Queen’s new came after she took the centre stage at the Trooping the Colour, where she was surrounded by her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony and waved at the crowd.

As thousands of people at The Mall in Central London cheered for the monarch, as she watched a six-minute flypast of more than 70 aircrafts.

For the occasion, the Queen wore a dove blue coat, which she posed in for her official Jubilee portrait, and a matching hat. She was also seen holding a walking stick.

More than 30 royals attended her birthday parade, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle watched the event from inside in the Major General’s Office. This week mark’s the Duchess of Sussex’s first royal appearance in two years, after she and her husband stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex last visited London in July 2021, for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

Follow our live coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations here.