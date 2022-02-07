Queen returns to Windsor from Sandringham

The Queen has returned to Windsor from Sandringham after marking her 70th year since she ascended to the throne.

She was flown back to Windsor Castle by helicopter today and has plans to attend several significant events throughout March as she resumes her normal duties.

Her Majesty usually spends her Christmas holiday in Sandringham, but 2021 marked her second consecutive Christmas spent in Windsor Castle instead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She travelled to the historic estate in Norfolk in late January instead and stayed in Prince Philips’ Wood Farm cottage on Sunday to observe her Platinum Jubilee, which falls on the same day as the anniversary of her father’s death. The Queen’s father, King George VI died on 6 February 1952.

It is understood that Her Majesty will attend a service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on 29 March.

Last Christmas was the royal family’s first without Philip, who died in April 2021. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will also be the first milestone in her reign that she will mark without her husband by her side.

As well as the service for the Duke, it is understood that the 95-year-old monarch will also attend a diplomatic reception at Windsor on 2 March and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March.

She is also expected to be resuming her other duties, such as audiences, credentials and privy council meetings, which will be held in person and virtually.

In November last year, the Queen was told to rest and only carry out light duties for the rest of 2021, resulting in her missing the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and cancelling an appearance at the General Synod.

It was the first time she missed her five-yearly visit to the Church’s national assembly in its 51-year history.

Earlier, in October, the monarch was admitted to hospital for preliminary investigations and had her first overnight stay in a medical facility in eight years.

Following her hospital stay, her planned attendance at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow was cancelled and Her Majesty delivered her address to delegates using a recorded video message instead.

However, the Queen appeared relaxed during her recent stay in Sandringham and held her largest in-person public engagement since she was advised to rest over the weekend.

Queen Elizabeth and representatives from local community group Little Discoverers attend a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee (REUTERS)

She welcomed members of the Sandringham community to her home on Sunday to celebrate the jubilee.

The Queen used a walking stick to get around but looked healthy and enjoyed meeting former Sandringham estate workers, charity volunteers and colleagues from the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute.

A source told the PA news agency that Her Majesty will continue to “mix both virtual and in-person events” as she resumes her duties.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be marked through a number of events taking place across the UK this year, culminating in a four-day bank holiday weekend in early June.

Additional reporting by PA