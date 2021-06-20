Queen marks Father’s Day with photograph of her father King George VI and Prince Philip

The Queen has paid tribute to her father, King George VI, and her late husband, Prince Philip, on Father’s Day.

A black and white photograph of Her Majesty, her father, husband and Prince Charles was shared on the official Royal Family Twitter account on Sunday.

The image features the three adults watching a young Prince Charles in Balmoral in 1951, with the caption: “To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day.

“To mark Father’s Day, we are sharing this photograph of The Queen with her father, King George VI and Prince Philip watching a young Prince Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951.”

King George VI died on 6 February 1952 after a long illness at the royal estate at Sandringham, while the Duke of Edinburgh passed away earlier this year on 9 April, at the age of 99. Today marks the royal family’s first Father’s Day without Philip.

Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also paid tribute to their fathers on social media. The post featured a photo of young Charles with his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as a snap of himself with Prince William and Prince Harry.

There were also two pictures of Camilla with her father, Major Bruce Middleton Hope Stand, who died in 2006. The caption read: “To all Papas everywhere, and to those who may be missing their Dads today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special Father’s Day.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also made their Father’s Day wishes on their official Twitter account, accompanied by a short clip featuring pictures of their fathers and their own children.

The clip also showed a photo of Philip and the Queen with a number of their great-grandchildren, and was captioned: “Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father’s Day.”