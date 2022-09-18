Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96.

The Queen died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday 8 September. Her coffin was transported to Edinburgh on Sunday (11 September), before it travelled to London on Tuesday (13 September).

Her Majesty will lie in state at Westminster Hall in London from Wednesday (14 September) until her funeral on Monday (19 September), before being buried alongside her parents and her husband, Prince Philip, in Windsor.

This follows a carefully choreographed schedule which was in place for her death and King Charles III’s succession.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday 19 September which the government announced will be a national bank holiday.

As per tradition, the monarch’s funeral generally takes place 10 days after their death, but as the 18 September is a Sunday, it was decided the funeral would take place on the Monday instead.

In a statement about the funeral and bank holiday released on Saturday (10 September), the government said: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

“This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

“The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.”

Where will the funeral be held?

Unlike Prince Philip’s funeral, which took place at Windsor Castle, the Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and there will be a national two-minute silence held at midday.

Processions are expected to take place in both London and Windsor, with a committal service taking place at St George’s Chapel.

Will the funeral be televised?

Yes, the Queen’s funeral is expected to be televised and further details on this are expected to be announced shortly.

The same day as the funeral, the Queen's coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Princess Anne outside Holyroodhouse on Sunday (Lisa Ferguson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What royal traditions can we expect at the funeral?

While Prince Philip’s funeral was a pared-back affair — at his request — the Queen is expected to receive a full state funeral.

The state funeral of a monarch can include a gun carriage, which is used to transport the coffin between locations.

A strict all-black dress code is also introduced for members of the royal family, with mourning bands also worn.

Just nine state funerals have taken place in the UK since 1901, the Queen’s will mark the tenth. Before Queen Elizabeth II, the last state funeral in Britain was held for Winston Churchill in 1965.

Prince Philip was offered a state funeral before his death but turned it down. Instead, he was given a royal ceremonial funeral, the same given to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted mourners on Saturday (AP)

Who will attend the funeral?

All royal family members will likely attend the Queen’s funeral, including her children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with their partners and children, including Prince William and Prince Harry.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000. Liz Truss, the prime minister, will likely be among those in attendance.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

Where will the Queen be buried?

The Queen will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor, alongside her mother and father and the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret. Prince Philip’s coffin will be moved here to join his wife.