Queen awards the George Cross to the NHS on its 73rd anniversary

The Queen has awarded the George Cross, the UK’s most esteemed award for heroism, to the NHS on the 73rd anniversary of its foundation.

Recognising the work of NHS staff across the four nations of the UK, the Queen praised their “courage, compassion and dedication” over more than 70 years of service.

In a personal, handwritten message, she wrote: “It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.

“This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

“Collectively, over more than seven decades, they have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

“You have the enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation of us all.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hosting a tea party on Monday at Buckingham Palace to thank NHS workers.

The event will see the couple meeting a range of clinical and non-clinical NHS staff to discuss and give thanks for their work.

The George Cross was established by King George VI during the height of the Blitz in September 1940.

It recognises “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger”.

The award of the George Cross by The Queen is made on the advice of the George Cross Committee and the Prime Minister.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the award recognised the “skill and fortitude” of staff who have responded to “the greatest challenge this nation has faced since the Second World War”.

The news follows the Queen’s attendance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week.

Dressed in a teal jacket, sunglasses and a string of pearls, the Queen appeared in good spirits as she attended the first day of the annual show-jumping competition in Berkshire on Thursday.

The last time Her Majesty attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, she was joined by her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April at the age of 99.