The Queen has presented the George Cross to representatives of the NHS at Windsor Castle.

The 96-year-old monarch was joined by the Prince of Wales for the ceremony, which recognised the “courage, compassion and dedication” shown by the NHS throughout the pandemic.

Guests who met with the Queen in the royal residence’s white drawing room included NHS England’s chief executive Amanda Pritchard and heads of NHS Scotland, Caroline Lamb, and NHS Wales, Judith Paget.

Photographs from the event showed the Queen smiling as she shook hands with Pritchard.

For the occasion, the monarch opted for a cream calf-lenth dress adorned with a pink and green floral pattern.

The Queen accessorised with black patent loafers and her signature black handbag.

Her walking stick, which she has been using more frequently in recent months, could be seen resting behind her chair.

The Queen also met with nurse May Parsons (PA)

Peter May, the permanent secretary at the Department of Health and chief executive of Health and Social Care Northern Ireland was also in attendance, alongside frontline workers from each of the home nations.

This included May Parsons, the nurse who administered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials to Maggie Keenan in December 2020.

Pritchard said she was “delighted” that May was joining her for the occasion.

“May is one of hundreds of thousands of our fantastic members of staff that have served the country with compassion and dedication throughout the pandemic and over the last 74 years,” Pritchard said.

The Queen’s walking stick was seen behind her chair (PA)

“The world watched when May administered the first ever Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials to Maggie Keenan in Coventry a year and a half ago, kicking off the largest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history.

“We would not be where we are today without the efforts of May and countless others who went above and beyond to roll out the vaccine at speed and precision.”

It marks only the second time the Cross – which is given for acts of “the greatest heroism or of the most courage in cicrumstances of extreme danger” – has been given collectively to an organisation or group of people during the Queen’s historic 70-year reign.

The royal family announced the Queen had awarded the George Cross to the NHS in July last year, shortly after the health service celebrated its 73rd birthday.

The heir apparent, the Prince of Wales, was also in attendance (PA)

In a handwritten note, shared to the Royal Family Twitter account, Her Majesty said: “This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations. Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

“You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation. Elizabeth R.”

The George Cross was instituted by King George VI in 1940 during the Blitz in recognition of civilian courage. It is the highest award bestowed by the British government for gallantry not in the presence of an enemy.

The decision to award the George Cross to the NHS was made on the advice of the George Cross Committee and the Prime Minister.