Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.

Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.

She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.

A shopper at the garden centre where Louise, 18, works quipped: “I knew the cost-of-living crisis was bad, but I didn’t think I’d ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden centre.”

According to The Sun, the royal worked at the centre – which has not been named – for several days a week after finishing her A-levels in June. She reportedly helped out on the tills, greeted customers, and pruned and potted plants.

A shopper, who was served by Queen’s grandchild, told the tabloid: “I couldn’t believe it was Lady Louise – I had to look twice.”

Minimum wage for 18-year-olds is currently £6.83 an hour, although it is not known how much Louise, who is 16th in line to the throne, was paid.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told the newspaper: “Isn’t it wonderful the Queen’s granddaughter rolled her sleeves up and got her hands dirty with a summer job before going to university – just like any other normal teenager.”

Louise took part in several events to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June, including the Trooping the Colour parade, after which she appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

She also attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s cathedral, which also saw an appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.