Carrie Johnson has arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for the service of thanksgiving marking the Queen’s Jubilee on Friday.

The 34-year-old arrived hand-in-hand with her husband, prime minister Boris Johnson, wearing a bright red summer dress.

The fitted frock featured long sleeves with padded shoulders and a flared skirt that fell to Carrie’s calves.

She paired the look with a white, wide-brimmed boating hat decorated with red feathers and a pair of simple red stilettos.

The prime minister wore a long black coat over a pair of grey suit trousers for the occasion.

When they arrived, some members of the public standing outside of the cathedral booed.

However, there were a few cheers from the crowd, too.

Their arrival follows the news that both the prime minister and his wife have escaped further fines over lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 as the Metropolitan Police concludes its investigations.

They had each previously received a £50 fixed penalty notice (FPN) in relation to a birthday party held for the PM in June 2020.

The couple pictured arriving at the service. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed the birth of their first child, a son named Wilfred, in April 2020 during the first coronavirus lockdown.

It is the prime minister’s third marriage after he finalised his divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, in 2020.

In December 2021, the couple welcomed another child together, a baby girl named Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

Posting on Instagram, Carrie revealed the other meanings behind the names, explaining that Romy was after her aunt Rosemary, while the couple had picked Iris from the Greek for rainbow.