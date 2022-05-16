Royal fans share delighted reactions as Queen celebrates Jubilee kick-off

Royal fans have taken to social media to share their delighted reactions at the Queen’s appearance at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.

The 96-year-old monarch attended “A Gallop Through History” as part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which saw an all-star line-up including Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Katherine Jenkins.

Photos from the event show the Queen smiling as she watches the performance, and chatting to fellow spectators.

Fans of the monarch have reacted to the images on social media, with one writing: “It made my heart swell and eyes water to see her enjoying herself. We need to treasure these moments now.”

Another user added: “Beautiful evening and Her Majesty looked radiant and was enjoying herself, she so much deserves this great lady we are so blessed to have her.”

A third said it was “lovely to see the Queen smiling”, while another simply added that they “loved our Queen”.

One royal watcher said: “Brilliant watching it and fantastic to see her smiling and laughing. Her face just lit up when the horses came on.”

Another added: “Happy to see the Queen smiling and enjoying herself truly a lover of animals.”

It’s the second in-person event the Queen has attended in the past week, after missing her first State Opening of Parliament in 60 years last Tuesday.

Her Majesty also made a surprise appearance to the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, where her mare was named supreme champion.

The Queen has carried out mostly virtual visits this year as she is said to be facing ongoing mobility issues.

She is set to attend three of the major events over next month’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, but Buckingham Palace previously said her presence will not be confirmed until the day of each event