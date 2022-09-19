Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday 19 September, Britons have been comparing the atmosphere in the UK to Christmas Day because of how empty the streets are.

The day of the State funeral is a national bank holiday. A statement on gov.uk read: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

“This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

“The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.”

While the government has said that there is “no obligation to suspend business” during the national mourning period, it adds that some businesses “may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral”, stating that this would be “at the discretion of individual businesses”.

It seems that many businesses have closed, as Twitter users compare the atmosphere on their local streets to those Christmas Day.

“If anyone’s wondering what it’s like in the UK today, it’s very quiet and everything’s shut,” tweeted one person.

“It’s like a really sad Christmas Day but no one got any presents and there’s only one programme on TV all day. It’s Hell Christmas. The anti-Yule. Unhappy Holidays.”

Another added: I have never seen the UK more quiet outside than it is today. Not even Christmas Day is as quiet as this.”

One person in Brighton wrote: “Never seen the main drift down to the seafront so eerily quiet. Even Christmas Day is busier. Spooky sort of feeling to it.”

Follow the latest updates as the Queen’s funeral takes place in London