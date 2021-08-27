Queen loans Lucian Freud portrait of herself to National Gallery

The Queen has lent a portrait of herself painted by Lucian Freud to the National Gallery for an upcoming exhibition centred around the artist.

The painting, which belongs to the Royal Collection, will be part of the exhibition that will mark Freud’s centenary next autumn by bringing together more than 60 of his most important works from across seven decades.

Other paintings will include early works such as his 1940s “Girl with Roses” from the British Council Collection and a self-portrait titled “Reflection with Two Children” from the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum of Madrid.

The painting of Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled in 2001, after six years of negotiations between Freud and the Queen. The monarch did a series of sittings in a studio in St James’ Palace.

According to author William Feaver, who wrote two biographies of the painter, the Queen told Freud when he delivered his portrait to her in person: “Very nice of you to do this. I’ve very much enjoyed watching you mix your colours.”

The reaction to the painting by critics were mixed and made the portrait one of the most debated court paintings in the royal family’s history, reported The Times.

Sir Charles Saumarez Smith, former director of the National Portrait Gallery, described the painting as a “psychologically penetrating contribution to royal iconography”, while Robin Simon, editor of the British Art Journal, said it made Her Majesty “look like one of her corgis who has suffered a stroke”.

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, said of the upcoming exhibition: “The Freud centenary exhibition at the National Gallery offers the opportunity to reconsider the artist’s achievement in the broader context of the tradition of European painting. He was a frequent visitor to the Gallery whose paintings challenged and inspired him.”

The exhibition’s curator, Daniel F Herrmann, added: “With an unflinching eye and an uncompromising commitment to his work, Freud created figurative masterpieces that continue to inspire contemporary artists today.

“His practice has often been overshadowed by biography and celebrity. In this exhibition we offer new perspectives on the artist’s work looking closely at Freud’s mastery of painting itself and the contexts in which it developed.”

The exhibition, titled “The Credit Suisse Exhibition – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives” will be on display from 1 October 2022 until 22 January 2023.