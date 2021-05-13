Buckingham Palace ‘asks for picture of Queen in MAGA hat to be removed’ from Trump supporter bus

Buckingham Palace has formally requested that a modified image of the Queen wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and a QAnon brooch be removed from a ‘Trump Train’ bus seen at a political rally held by allies of the former US president, according to a new report by BuzzFeed News.

A Palace spokesperson told the news outlet that they were aware of the fact that the Queen’s image was being used, saying “representations asking for [the photo’s] removal have been made.”

The bus, which is owned and operated by a supporter of Mr Trump named Buddy Hall, became a constant fixture at Trump rallies during the 2020 presidential campaign.

It features a series of doctored images, including Mr Trump’s head on a boxer’s body and former US president Ronald Reagan wearing a Trump hat.

According to its GoFundMe page, the ‘Trump Train’ bus was created as an “unofficial campaign tour bus to support the 2020 re-election of Mr Trump.

The rally, which was held in Florida by Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene last week, saw both candidates declaring Mr Trump as the reigning leader of their party.

In response to the image, a spokesperson for Greene told BuzzFeedNews that they were not affiliated with the bus. “You do know what a meme is, right?”

And Harlan Hill, a spokesperson for Gaetz, said: “We’re sure Her Majesty has greater concerns than motor vehicle traffic in [the retirement community where the rally was held] The Villages, Florida”.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the matter when approached by The Independent.

