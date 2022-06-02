New portrait of Queen unveiled to celebrate platinum jubilee

A new image of the Queen has been released to mark the beginning of Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Posted to the Royal Family social media pages on Wednesday, the image sees the 96-year-old monarch wearing a powder blue dress, and sitting on a window stool with a cushion behind her.

Through the window backdrop is Windsor Castle, which became the Queen’s main residence at the beginning of this year.

“Her Majesty The Queen, the first Monarch in British history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee,” a tweet by @RoyalFamily sharing the image read.

“To mark the beginning of the #PlatinumJubilee Celebration Weekend, a new portrait of The Queen has been released.”

(via REUTERS)

The image was credited to photographer, Ranald Mackechnie.

It comes as Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the Queen would add another event to her schedule for Thursday 2 June.

As well as appearing on the Palace balcony at the end of the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday morning, the Queen will light the principal jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle this evening.

Prince William will light a beacon at Buckingham Palace. These lightings are expected to take place at 9.25pm this evening, and will be broadcast on the BBC.

In May, Buckingham Palace said the Queen’s attendance at events would likely not be confirmed until the day-of, as the monarch has been facing mobility issues since an overnight stay in hospital in October last year.

However, it was expected that the Queen would attend at least two events across the platinum jubilee weekend — her birthday parade, the Trooping the Colour, and the Service of Thanksgiving which will take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday.

Other events happening across the four-day weekend include the Derby at Epsom Downs and the Party at the Palace on Saturday, and the platinum jubilee parade on Sunday.