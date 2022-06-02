Platinum jubilee: The Queen wears powder blue as she delights crowds in balcony appearance

Trooping the Colour parade heralds start of platinum jubilee celebrations

Kate Ng
Thursday 02 June 2022 12:44
Comments
Queen stands on Buckingham Palace balcony to inspect troops alongside Duke of Kent

The Queen was greeted with loud cheers and applause as she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade.

The nation is celebrating Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee, which marks her 70th year on the throne and makes her the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

Carrying out her signature wave, Queen Elizabeth II wore a powder blue Angela Kelly coat dress with a pearl and diamante trim and a matching hat. She also wore a Guards’ Badge pinned on her left side.

The monarch wore the same outfit for an official platinum jubilee portrait released on Wednesday.

Standing on the balcony with the aide of a walking stick, the 96-year-old monarch stood next to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. She will be joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children.

Recommended

She will also be joined by most of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

(via REUTERS)

For the first time since her reign began in 1953, the Queen did not take the military salute on Horse Guards Parade.

Instead, Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne took the salute and rode on the parade as colonels of the Welsh Guards, the Irish Guards and the Blues and Royals.

A number of official events are taking place across the four-day special bank holiday weekend, including a Service of Thanksgiving, the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

(PA)

While Buckingham Palace has said the Queen hopes to attend the events, her presence will not be confirmed until the day-of due to her ongoing mobility problems.

She is expected to appear the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral together with the royal family, including the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Recommended

It will mark the largest gathering of the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

Follow our live coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in