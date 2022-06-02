The Queen was greeted with loud cheers and applause as she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade.
The nation is celebrating Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee, which marks her 70th year on the throne and makes her the longest-reigning British monarch in history.
Carrying out her signature wave, Queen Elizabeth II wore a powder blue Angela Kelly coat dress with a pearl and diamante trim and a matching hat. She also wore a Guards’ Badge pinned on her left side.
The monarch wore the same outfit for an official platinum jubilee portrait released on Wednesday.
Standing on the balcony with the aide of a walking stick, the 96-year-old monarch stood next to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. She will be joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children.
She will also be joined by most of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For the first time since her reign began in 1953, the Queen did not take the military salute on Horse Guards Parade.
Instead, Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne took the salute and rode on the parade as colonels of the Welsh Guards, the Irish Guards and the Blues and Royals.
A number of official events are taking place across the four-day special bank holiday weekend, including a Service of Thanksgiving, the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
While Buckingham Palace has said the Queen hopes to attend the events, her presence will not be confirmed until the day-of due to her ongoing mobility problems.
She is expected to appear the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral together with the royal family, including the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
It will mark the largest gathering of the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.
Follow our live coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies