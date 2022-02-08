As the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee approaches, collectors and fans of royal souvenirs can look forward to plenty of commemorative merchandise to mark the occasion.

However, a manufacturing company in China has landed themselves in hot water after it produced and sent thousands of pieces of Platinum Jubilee merchandise that feature a misprint to be sold in the UK.

The plates, mugs and tea sets feature a colourful design with the monarch framed within, and the words: “To Commemorate The Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II”.

Clearance website Wholesale Clearance took on the stock after the manufacturers were unable to stock the items anywhere due to the misprint, and has pitched them as collector’s items to fans of the Queen and Del Boy.

Del Boy, also known as Derek Edward Trotter, is the main character of the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses. He is loved for his British and Cockney catchphrases, which includes: “Lovely Jubbly!”

A commemorative plate with the misprint ‘Platinum Jubbly' (Wholesale Clearance)

In a description of the items, Wholesale Clearance explained it was approached by the manufacturing company about selling the stock.

“We buy excess stock, they have excess stock… so all is good… or is it?” the website says.

“The manufacturers produced some wonderful souvenir items in an attempt to muscle in on the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee but were left high and dry when their fulfilment partner in the UK decided they would not take the souvenir stock due to a translation error.

“So may we present to you, 10,800 items of limited edition Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tea sets, mugs and decorative plates for purchase.

“You will notice this is probably more at home on the shelf next to Peckham Spring as these are in fact celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubbly! These are… as you say.. the Crème e la Menthe!”

A tea set with the misprint ‘Platinum Jubbly' (Wholesale Clearance)

The website suggested several things buyers could do if they “want to follow in Del’s footsteps and get stuck with 10,800 items of Platinum Jubbly stock”, including impressing friends with a “Lovely Jubbly set”, or having a “plate-smashing contest”.

Buyers could also “take up plate-spinning as a hobby” or “have a dangerous game of Frisbee”.

Buying the entire lot would set a keen retailer back by £32,400, a bargain considering the original price of the lot was £323,892. The items are not available to purchase individually,

Karl Baxter, who owns Wholesale Clearance, told the BBC: “What could be more unique than our limited edition misprinted crockery?”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years on the throne, will be celebrated with a series of events spanning from January through to July.

This includes a special three-day celebration from 12 May until 15 May, which includes a 90-minute parade at Windsor Castle, and a four-day bank holiday weekend from 2 June to 5 June.