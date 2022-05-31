Queen returns to London ahead of platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend

The Queen has returned to London ahead of her platinum jubilee celebrations this weekend, after spending a short break at her Balmoral home in Scotland.

Her Majesty was spotted arriving at Aberdeen Airport today to fly back to London, after arriving in Scotland on Thursday.

Her return comes just days before celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee are set to begin, which will kick off with the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday, followed by the lighting of the platinum jubilee beacons on Thursday night.

The Queen is said to be attending at least two events across the weekend, as she should make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday following the parade, and is also scheduled to attend the Service of Thanksgiving being held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

However, earlier this month Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s attendance at these events would likely only be confirmed the day-of.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The Queen is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.”

The Queen has made several in-person appearances over the past two weeks, after she spent the start of 2022 making mostly virtual appearances thanks to ongoing mobility issues.

She also tested positive for coronavirus in February this year, just after she marked her 70th year on the throne on 6 February.

Her first in-person appearance was at Prince Philip’s memorial service in March. She has since appeared at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Chelsea Flower Show, and she made a surprise appearance to open the Elizabeth Line at Paddington station.