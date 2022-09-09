What was the last image of the Queen on stamps and coins?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks a momentous turning point in British history.

In addition to changes to political and public life in the UK, the monarch’s passing also means practical modifications to many symbols, titles and iconic goods.

While the Royal Mint has said it is currently unable to provide new information on the possible production of new coins, our nation’s currency – along with postage stamps and medals – will eventually bear the profile of the Queen’s son and heir King Charles III.

Instead of the Queen’s iconic side profile, a new profile of Charles III will gradually replace the existing coins in circulation, while a new flag and coat of arms will be designed for the new King.

But what was the last image of the Queen featured on stamps and coins? Here’s everything you need to know.

What was the last image of the Queen featured on stamps and coins?

During Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, there existed five representations on coins and stamps in circulation, conveying her changing appearance and time spent on the throne.

The inaugural coin featuring the Queen was by Mark Gillick and was introduced at the beginning of her reign in 1952.

First and second class postage stamps (Getty Images)

In 1968, she was photographed by Arnold Machin OBE, with an approved portrait entering circulation shortly afterwards.

A third portrait by Raphael Maklouf was adopted in 1985, followed by a portrait by Ian Rank-Broadly in 1998.

The fifth and final portrait was created by Jody Clark and debuted in 2015.

It shows the Queen wearing the diamond diadem, as she did when travelling to the state opening of parliament.

What will the new coins and stamps look like?

The new King in September 2022 (Getty Images)

It is expected that Charles III will sit for a new portrait to be used on all new coins, notes and stamps after acceding to the throne.

Royal tradition dictates that new monarchs should be represented on coins facing in the opposite direction to their predecessor.

This means that when Charles III takes the throne, his portrait will face left, as the Queen’s faces towards the right.

The coins and notes that bear the Queen’s portrait will remain in usage until the new portrait comes into circulation.

Royal Mail has confirmed that stamps bearing the image of the Queen will remain valid until the end of January 2023.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II