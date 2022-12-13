Richard Madeley says Prince Harry seems like a ‘very damaged man’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley has said he believes the Duke of Sussex seems like a “very damaged man”, ahead of the release of the second volume of Netflix’s Harry and Meghan.

The latest trailer for part two of the Netflix documentary series shows Prince Harry take aim at his brother William, Prince of Wales.

It contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Discussing the documentary on Tuesday’s episode (13 December) with The Sunday Times’ royal editor Royah Nikkah and journalist Maverine Cole, Madeley and co-host Susanna Reid addressed the reaction and fallout from the first three episodes, which were released last week.

“What we saw in the first three episodes and will probably see in the next is a complete abandonment of caring what the media thinks, because the media absolutely went after them after the first three – they don’t care, do they, what the media thinks?” Madeley asked Nikkah.

“That is definitely right, I know from someone who speaks to Harry that [he] just assumes automatically that every time there’s a story [in the British press], it’ll be negative… of course he doesn’t care what the media thinks,” she replied. “I think he stopped caring quite a long time ago, although that hasn’t stopped him suing them.”

Madeley later suggested that Harry seems like a “very damaged man”, which Nikkah agreed with, suggesting it was linked to the death of his mother, Diana, when he was 12 years old.

The conversation was criticised by some viewers on social media, with one calling it “completely disgusting” to refer to Harry as “damaged”.

Another claimed it was indicative of a “new media attack line” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, amid scrutiny over their remarks about the royal family in Harry and Meghan.

Nikkah said she believed that “what drops on Thursday is going to be pretty explosive”.

Cole, meanwhile, said she had sympathy for the royal couple in wanting to speak out.

“All we can hope for is whatever allegations are made, the Palace takes those seriously and not rebuff them without some more investigation.”

Earlier in the episode of GMB, Madeley had engaged in a heated row with RMT leader Mick Lynch.

Harry and Meghan Volume II airs on Netflix on Thursday 15 December.