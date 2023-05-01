Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A royal expert has said that he is intrigued to hear what William will say about King Charles and Queen Camilla at the coronation tribute.

Prince William is expected to make a “heartfelt and loving” tribute to his father King Charles III and step-mother Queen Camilla after the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Thursday (7 May).

Appearing on Monday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, Dickie Arbiter, 82, who was assistant press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, said that William is “very close” to his father and step-mother, so he will likely use the tribute will reflect their relationship.

“He’s very close to his dad and he’s close to Camilla,” said Arbiter.

The former palace aide admitted that the family had experienced turmoil, but William and his father remained close.

“Yes, there were frosty times, but we have frosty times with families throughout life. What’s new?”

Arbiter added that William is focused on keeping his dad happy.

“As far as [William’s] concerned, if his dad is happy, he is happy too,” Arbiter said.

Dickie Arbiter was assistant to the late Queen Elizabeth II (PA Images)

“I’m interested to hear what he has to say and we will have to wait until Sunday.”

It comes as plans to ask the public to pledge their allegiance to the King during the coronation have been branded “tone deaf” by some commentators.

Charles’s coronation will include the first Homage of the People – a modern addition to the ancient ceremony that will see people across the UK and overseas realms invited to swear an oath of allegiance to Charles.

Lambeth Palace said it hoped the newly introduced Homage of the People will result in a “great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King” from those watching on television at home, in community spaces, or online.

During the ceremony, the Archbishop will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

Follow the latest coronation updates here.