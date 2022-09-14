How to sign Queen Elizabeth II’s official condolence book

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People wishing to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her death can now share their thoughts in an official condolence book.

The online book gives members of the public an opportunity to express their condolences, describe what the Queen means to them, and pass on any message to the Royal Family.

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so at the official Royal Family website here, clicking the burgundy tab on the right-hand side of the page that reads “Book of Condolence”.

According to the site, a selection of messages will be passed on to members of the Royal Family and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.

The news comes as thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday following the news of the Queen’s death.

Clutching flowers and candles, people braved downpours to remember, sing and weep.

The Queen’s son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King, ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations – a role for which the 73-year-old has spent a lifetime in preparation.

Charles, the new King (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Clarence House has confirmed Charles will be known as King Charles III.

He has been leading tributes to his “cherished” mother, Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

Liz Truss, Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson were among world leaders and politicians who issued heartfelt responses after the Queen died on Thursday aged 96.

Ms Truss, who became prime minister after an audience with the Queen on Tuesday, called her “the rock upon which modern Britain was built”.

The Queen reigned for almost seven decades between 1952 and 2022, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life, from the end of the era of colonial rule to Brexit.

Royal protocol means that a 10-day official period of mourning will begin from Friday (9 September).

During this time, there will be no government policy announcements or speeches, but the day-to-day business of government will continue.

A state funeral at Westminster Abbey will follow in due course.

