Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.

The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.

In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.

Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she bought herself.

The majority of the Queen’s tiaras are believed to be from her private collection, so, in theory, she could give them to whomever she wanted.

“It is likely that she would want to pass on items from her private collection to her loved ones,” royal commentator Josh Rom told New York Post. “The bulk of the collection will pass to Charles – with Camilla as his Queen consort – and then Kate, so they may not be left anything big [in the will].”

It is not known exactly where each piece from Her Majesty’s collection will go, but it is presumed that she passed them on to the closest members of her family.

Royals including Princess Anne, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall are probably among family members inheriting the Queen’s jewels.

Some of the tiaras that the Queen has worn during her reign are The Imperial State Crown, The Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara, The Burmese Ruby Tiara, Queen Mary’s Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, The Cambridge Lovers’ Knot Tiara, Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara, The Cartier Halo Tiara, The Delhi Durbar Tiara, The Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara, and Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara.